Drone Hits Logging Vehicle In Sumy

This was reported on Telegram by the Northern Forestry Office of the Forests of Ukraine State Enterprise, according to Ukrinform.

"A drone strike at a vehicle belonging to the Sumy Forestry District of the Forests of Ukraine State Enterprise has been recorded in Sumy. The incident occurred at the moment when the driver had stepped away from the vehicle to get spare auto parts. This likely saved his life," the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, the drone hit the lubrication tank located between the cab and the platform.

"As a result of the explosion, the tank, part of the cab, and a special installation were damaged. A fire was prevented thanks to the timely use of a fire extinguisher," the message noted.

Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene. Sappers are expected to arrive to conduct an inspection and grant permission for further handling of the equipment.

Earlier reports indicate that on May 12, Russians attacked civilians with drones three times in Sumy region. Four people were injured, while one man was killed. Vehicles and private homes were also hit.

Photo: t/sumylis_ua