Drone Hits Logging Vehicle In Sumy
This was reported on Telegram by the Northern Forestry Office of the Forests of Ukraine State Enterprise, according to Ukrinform.
"A drone strike at a vehicle belonging to the Sumy Forestry District of the Forests of Ukraine State Enterprise has been recorded in Sumy. The incident occurred at the moment when the driver had stepped away from the vehicle to get spare auto parts. This likely saved his life," the statement reads.
According to preliminary information, the drone hit the lubrication tank located between the cab and the platform.
"As a result of the explosion, the tank, part of the cab, and a special installation were damaged. A fire was prevented thanks to the timely use of a fire extinguisher," the message noted.
Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene. Sappers are expected to arrive to conduct an inspection and grant permission for further handling of the equipment.Read also: Russian drone hits power company vehicle in Sumy : One killed, three injured
Earlier reports indicate that on May 12, Russians attacked civilians with drones three times in Sumy region. Four people were injured, while one man was killed. Vehicles and private homes were also hit.
Photo: t/sumylis_ua
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment