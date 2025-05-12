Packgene To Showcase Scalable AAV Manufacturing, AI-Driven Capsid Engineering, And End-To-End CDMO Solutions At ASGCT 2025

Innovations in high-yield AAV production, in-process analytics, and targeted capsid design aim to make gene therapy affordable

HOUSTON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PackGene Biotech, Inc . announced today six presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th annual meeting in New Orleans, May 13-17, highlighting the company's comprehensive suite of innovative technology platforms and CDMO solutions designed to accelerate gene therapy development while lowering costs across the product lifecycle. From AI-assisted AAV capsid engineering to immunogenicity assays, from high-productivity vector manufacturing process improvement to robust process analytics tools, PackGene's integrated approach aims to deliver end-to-end solutions from early-stage discovery research through product commercial launch.

"At PackGene, our mission is to make gene therapy affordable," said Xin Swanson, Ph.D., Chief Strategy Officer, at PackGene. "We are excited to showcase our progress toward driving down gene therapy costs through innovation and tackling critical industry challenges, including vector tissue targeting, immunogenicity, safety, and manufacturability. Having successfully supported many programs from research through the clinic, we're committed to working collaboratively with our academic and industry partners."

Presentation Highlights

Tools and Technology Forum:

Title: Driving Down Costs: Advancing AAV Manufacturing for Affordable Gene Therapy

Time: May 16th, 2:00pm

Location: Exhibit Hall Presentation Theater

Poster Presentation:

Title: Advancing AAV Capsid Engineering for Targeted Gene Therapy Using PackGene's π-Icosa Platform (AMA1046)

Time: May 13th, 6-7:30pm

Location: Poster Hall 2

Title: Enhancing AAV Production Efficiency through Plasmid Modification and Dual-Plasmid Systems (AMA1043)

Time: May 13th, 6-7:30pm

Location: Poster Hall 2

Title: Rationally designed chimeric AAV capsids demonstrate reduced liver tropism and enhanced muscle transduction in both rodents and non-human primates (AMA1049)

Time: May 14th, 5-7:30pm

Location: Poster Hall 2

Title: Rapid and Accurate AAV Capsid Quantification Using Multi-Angle Dynamic Light Scattering (MADLS) for In-Process Gene Therapy Manufacturing (AMA1050)

Time: May 14th, 5-7:30pm

Location: Poster Hall 2

Title: Evaluating Neutralizing Antibodies Against AAVs Using a High-Sensitivity LacZ Reporter Assay (AMA1053)

Time: May 15th, 5-7:30pm

Location: Poster Hall 2

Poster presentation abstracts are publicly accessible through the ASGCT website ( ). PackGene will exhibit at booth 1821. For meeting requests or more information, please contact [email protected]

About PackGene

PackGene is a world-leading Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) vector CRO and CDMO company, providing economical, reliable, and scalable plasmid DNA and AAV viral vector production for early-stage drug discovery, preclinical development, and clinical trials for Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT). The proprietary π-Alpha 293 AAV High-Yield Platform uses uniquely designed RC plasmid in the transient transfection system to increase AAV production by three to eight times in various AAV serotypes. By combining both in-process upstream and downstream QbD optimizations, the total AAV yield can be increased up to ten times. PackGene's services are based on major technology platforms including the π-Alpha 293 cell AAV high-yield platform and π-Omega plasmid high-yield platform, with comprehensive analytical development and quality control capabilities. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

PackGene Biotech Inc., Corporate, Irene Song, Senior Director of Marketing

For media, Susan Thomas, Principal Endpoint Communications

