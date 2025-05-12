Mount Franklin Foods Secures Exclusive U.S. Rights To Sweden's Breakout Candy Brand BUBS

Official agreement with Orkla Snacks brings fast-growing European brand to American retail

EL PASO, Texas and STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Franklin Foods and Orkla Snacks today announced a strategic partnership to manufacture, commercialize, and represent the Swedish confectionery sensation, BUBS, across the United States.

Under the agreement, Mount Franklin Foods will assume exclusive responsibility for U.S. manufacturing, distribution, and retail sales of BUBS, a brand widely recognized for its vegan, gelatin-free gummies and signature "foamy" texture.

This partnership marks BUBS' first official entry into the U.S. market and signals a pivotal expansion for Mount Franklin Foods' retail division, which continues to accelerate its growth strategy through category innovation and global brand partnerships.

"BUBS checks every box for today's shopper – it's fun, it's tasty, and it's made with high-quality ingredients," said Dave Barnett, SVP of Retail Sales at Mount Franklin Foods. "Our retail division is uniquely positioned to scale this brand. From production to shelf, we're ready to meet demand and grow market share."

Production will begin in July 2025, with national distribution to follow in August. Early commitments from major U.S. retailers reflect the brand's mounting momentum stateside.

"This is a powerful alignment of strengths," said Enrique Grajeda, President and CEO of Mount Franklin Foods. "BUBS brings the energy, the product, and a global fanbase. We bring the operational muscle and retail reach to take it nationwide. It's a strategic leap forward for our portfolio and a perfect match for our growth vision."

Since being acquired by Orkla Snacks in 2023, BUBS has emerged as one of Sweden's most successful food exports. The brand's meteoric rise has been fuelled by viral TikTok content under the hashtag #swedishcandy, which generated over 122 million views, and growing demand from U.S., Australian, and South Korean consumers.

"The momentum behind BUBS has grown faster than any of us anticipated," said Niclas Arnelin, Director of International Expansion. "The U.S. is one of the world's largest and most dynamic confectionery markets and partnering with Mount Franklin Foods gives us a trusted, strategic foothold to scale BUBS thoughtfully and long-term."

The partnership includes full brand representation for BUBS in the U.S. under the Mount Franklin Foods portfolio. The company will debut the brand publicly at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis, May 13–15, where attendees can visit booth #5624 for samples and product previews.

"The early response to BUBS has been incredible, and we're looking forward to a successful show and market kick-off," added Barnett.

About Mount Franklin Foods

Mount Franklin Foods, LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer of confections, fruit snacks, nut products, mints, and specialty snacks. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company supplies major retailers, food service distributors, and private label partners through its portfolio of brands, various divisions and affiliate companies, including Sunrise Confections, Azar Nut, Hospitality Mints, and Element Food Solutions.

About Orkla Snacks

Orkla Snacks is a leading Nordic supplier of branded consumer goods with operations across the Nordics and Baltics. Through Orkla Snacks, the company acquired BUBS Godis AB in 2023 and continues to support the brand's international growth.

SOURCE Mount Franklin Foods, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED