Awami League Says Under Yunus's Rule, Party Leaders Being Persecuted In Prisons

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Sep 13 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League came down heavily on the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government over the "brutal torture and killing" of the party leaders and activists inside prisons across the country.

The party alleged that "under the direct orders" of the Yunus administration, the Awami League leaders and activists are being "subjected to horrific torture and persecution inside prisons".

"Acting on the instructions of the illegal and unconstitutional usurper government, prison officials have brutally tortured and killed many Awami League leaders and activists," read a statement issued by the Awami League.

"We will not remain content with only condemning and protesting these incidents. At the same time, we sound a clear warning: the rule of the killer-fascist Yunus will be marked as a dark chapter in Bangladesh's history. People with humanity will, through united struggle, deliver a crushing reply to this monstrous clique and bring forth the light of tomorrow," the party stated.

Raising grave concerns, the party has repeatedly condemned and protested these inhuman and barbaric abuses under the Yunus regime.

Earlier in July, the Awami League called on the interim government to ensure full, transparent, and independent investigations into the reported custodial deaths of at least 24 members of the party since the Yunus-led interim government seized power in Bangladesh.

"The killings, which allegedly occurred inside jails and under police custody -- environments that should be among the safest in any civilised society -- are a grave violation of both national laws and international human rights standards," said the party.

The Awami League called on the international community, human rights organisations, and all defenders of justice to stand with the families of the victims and demand independent investigations into these deaths in custody across Bangladesh.