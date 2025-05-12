Tensorstax Raises $5M To Build Deterministic AI Agents For Data Engineers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Glasswing Ventures, Bee Partners, and S3 Ventures invest in startup delivering Autonomous Data Engineering Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TensorStax , the autonomous AI agentic platform for data engineering, today announced it has raised $5 million in Seed funding led by Glasswing Ventures, with participation from Bee Partners and S3 Ventures . The investment will accelerate product development and help scale TensorStax's presence as it advances its vision to supercharge one of modern software's most complex and rigid domains: data engineering.

According to Market.us , the Global Agentic AI for Data Engineering Market size is expected to be worth around $66.7 billion by 2034, from $2.7 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. As enterprises turn to autonomous systems to rebuild their data stacks, TensorStax is at the forefront of that movement.

Tackling Data Engineering's Unique Challenges

Unlike software engineering, which allows for many ways to solve one problem, data engineering is much more rigid, as it deals with strict data schemas, reproducibility requirements, and tightly coupled pipelines where even small errors can corrupt downstream outputs.

"As an example with frontend development, there are infinite ways to build a menu component that fulfills the same function," said Aria Attar, CEO and Co-Founder of TensorStax. "But with data engineering, if you need to perform a specific transformation on a thousand-column Snowflake warehouse, there are often only one or two correct approaches. This rigidity makes data engineering exceptionally difficult for language models due to their non-deterministic nature.”

TensorStax addresses these challenges by creating AI agents that mitigate the operational complexity of data engineering so engineers can focus on higher-level initiatives like modeling business logic, designing scalable architectures, and improving data quality.

Native Integration with Existing Data Infrastructure

TensorStax integrates directly with an enterprise's existing data stack so teams can adopt AI agents without disrupting current workflows or re-architecting their infrastructure. The platform is designed to work with the existing tools data engineering teams use, including orchestration frameworks like Apache Airflow, Prefect, and Dagster; transformation tools including dbt; processing engines like Apache Spark; and major cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, BigQuery, Redshift, and Databricks.

“As an AI originalist firm, Glasswing Ventures understands the urgency of the problem we are trying to solve,” continued Attar.“TensorStax is building the force multiplier that unlocks speed, scale, and reliability across the enterprise. With the support of Glasswing, Bee Partners, S3 Ventures, Gaingels, and Mana Ventures, we're excited to drive this transformation.”

“The path to reliable agentic systems requires compiler-like attention to detail and a high level of accuracy,” said Kleida Martiro, Partner at Glasswing Ventures.“We are confident that Aria and the TensorStax team have the perfect blend of technical know-how and business acumen to build this critical solution that will transform enterprise businesses and drive significant value creation.”

Deterministic AI Agent s For Data Engineering

Most AI systems struggle in production environments. While they can generate scripts or suggest workflows, they often lack the precision required for real-world deployment.

Much like human developers rely on programming languages rather than interacting directly with machine code, AI agents require purpose-built abstraction layers for safe and reliable execution. TensorStax's proprietary LLM Compiler addresses this need. By acting as a deterministic control layer between language models and the data stack, the LLM Compiler enables structured, predictable, and production-grade orchestration across complex data systems.

By validating syntax, resolving dependencies ahead of time, and normalizing tool interfaces, the Compiler has increased agent success rates from 40–50% to 85–90% in internal benchmarks, resulting in fewer broken pipelines and the ability to confidently offload complex engineering tasks.

Early adopters are leveraging TensorStax for:



ETL/ELT Pipeline Building : Constructing and optimizing data pipelines with minimal human intervention

Data Lake/Warehouse Modeling : Building schemas and transformations on top of existing data infrastructure Pipeline Monitoring : Detecting pipeline failures, diagnosing root causes, and deploying fixes.



About TensorStax

TensorStax is transforming data engineering with autonomous AI agents. The company's mission is to make advanced data infrastructure accessible to all companies by addressing the critical shortage of specialized talent. For more information about TensorStax and how it can scale your data engineering team infinitely, please visit .

About Glasswing Ventures:

Glasswing Ventures is a first-capital-in venture capital firm dedicated to investing in startups applying AI and frontier technology to enterprise and cybersecurity markets. The firm was founded by visionary partners with decades of experience in these markets, a disciplined investment approach, and a strong track record of industry-leading returns. Glasswing leverages its deep domain expertise and world-leading advisory councils to invest in exceptional founders who transform markets and revolutionize industries.

Press contact:Ilona Mohacsi+1