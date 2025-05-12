Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Talks Between India, Pak Dgmos Deferred Till Evening

2025-05-12 06:10:37
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A scheduled conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan will take place on Monday evening, official sources said.

The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. The reason for deferring the talks by few hours is not immediately known.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on early May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'.

India and Pakistan on Saturday last announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

