Kuwait Fire Force: Blaze Extinguished In Al-Naayem Scrapyard, No Injuries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) announced on Monday that a blaze was extinguished in Al-Naayem scrapyard in Al-Salmi area.
A KFF statement affirmed that firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the fire with no injuries reported. (end)
