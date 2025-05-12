403
ALECSO Chief: Cooperation With Kuwait Exceptional, Sustainable
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Shukri Mansour
TUNIS, May 12 (KUNA) -- Director General of Arab League of Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) Mohammad Ould Omar lauded on Monday the outstanding role of the State of Kuwait within the organization, saying that relations with the Gulf country could be described as exceptional and sustainable.
Speaking to KUNA, Ould Omar said that Kuwait's contributions to ALECSO were numerous and important and brought to attention Kuwait's recent support of the regional forum to protect Arab culture and cultural properties held in Beirut.
Kuwait hosted a variety of ALESCO meetings, indicated the Director, pointing out that the organization was keen on the Kuwaiti leadership's initiative to host a donors conference to support education in Somalia.
He revealed that the organization would host a number of functions in Kuwait, adding upcoming events would include the launch of the Jerusalem forum, which coincided with Kuwait being chosen as capital of Arab culture.
He pointed out in this regard that Jerusalem and Kuwait city had a twinning agreement, making the former city a partner in capital of Arab culture.
Ould Omar thanked the Kuwaiti leadership and people for their ongoing support to ALECSO, saying that the organization was keen on boosting cooperation with experts and officials from Kuwait.
He commended the level of education in Kuwait, saying that the Gulf country was continuously improving the level of knowledge seeking and studying amid the recent digital revolutions and rapid changes.
He affirmed that the level of development was seen during his visit to Kuwait this year during the launch of the Kuwait capital of Arab culture 2025 celebrations.
In regards to ALECSO's interest in AI, the top official expressed desire to use digital tools to promote science, education and creativity, bringing into light ALECSO's AI ethics accord, the organization's attempt to use this revolutionary tool ethically and reasonably.
Ould Omar pointed to the Arab programing week, which attracted some three million Arab children to its sessions, revealing that the 2025 session of the program would address the use of programming and AI in service of Arab culture.
The session would be held in cooperation with Kuwait's Al-Saad Foundation for Knowledge and Scientific Research with Kuwait hosting the final ceremony by the end of this

