Kuwait Moi: 440 Residency, Work Permit Violators Nabbed Last 10 Days
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Some 440 individuals were arrested for violating residency visas and work permits between April 30 until May 9, said the Ministry of Interior on Monday.
The Interior Ministry's Public Relation Department indicated that the arrested were sent to competent legal authorities for due process.
It affirmed that such campaigns to seize violators of residency visas and work permits would continue, pointing out that legal procedures would be taken against employers and sponsors enabling such violations. (end)
