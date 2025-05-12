403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatari Royals' Lavish Jet Gift to Trump Provokes Legal Scrutiny
(MENAFN) A high-value aircraft, reportedly a $400 million Boeing 747-8 from the Qatari royal family, is causing legal ripples as it heads towards the United States, with potential implications for its conversion into Air Force One.
The luxury jet, previously viewed by a U.S. President, is expected to be officially gifted next week. This extraordinary gesture has prompted intense legal review by White House counsel and Justice Department lawyers, who are examining potential constitutional and bribery law issues.
Legal teams have reportedly found that accepting the gift is permissible, provided a specific condition is met. Attorney General Pam Bondi and top White House lawyer David Warrington have concluded the aircraft must be donated to the former President's presidential library before his term concludes.
The jet, comparable to a new commercial Boeing 747-8 valued at approximately $400 million, is poised to become the most expensive gift ever given to the U.S. by a foreign government. The President toured a similar luxury plane, reportedly once owned by the Qatari royal family, in February at Palm Beach International Airport.
Lawyers from the White House counsel’s office and the Department of Justice have assessed the planned gift, finding it legally acceptable and not in violation of bribery laws or the Constitution’s ban on U.S. government officials receiving gifts “from any King, Prince or foreign State.” Sources told a news outlet that Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump’s top White House lawyer David Warrington determined the aircraft's acceptance is allowable if it is donated to the President’s presidential library before the end of his term.
The luxury jet, previously viewed by a U.S. President, is expected to be officially gifted next week. This extraordinary gesture has prompted intense legal review by White House counsel and Justice Department lawyers, who are examining potential constitutional and bribery law issues.
Legal teams have reportedly found that accepting the gift is permissible, provided a specific condition is met. Attorney General Pam Bondi and top White House lawyer David Warrington have concluded the aircraft must be donated to the former President's presidential library before his term concludes.
The jet, comparable to a new commercial Boeing 747-8 valued at approximately $400 million, is poised to become the most expensive gift ever given to the U.S. by a foreign government. The President toured a similar luxury plane, reportedly once owned by the Qatari royal family, in February at Palm Beach International Airport.
Lawyers from the White House counsel’s office and the Department of Justice have assessed the planned gift, finding it legally acceptable and not in violation of bribery laws or the Constitution’s ban on U.S. government officials receiving gifts “from any King, Prince or foreign State.” Sources told a news outlet that Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump’s top White House lawyer David Warrington determined the aircraft's acceptance is allowable if it is donated to the President’s presidential library before the end of his term.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment