India Resumes Air Travel at 32 Airports Post Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Indian aviation authorities declared on Monday the immediate resumption of civilian flight operations at 32 airports across the nation. This move follows the establishment of a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on Saturday.
The Airports Authority of India, a government entity, released a statement on Monday verifying that the 32 previously closed airports, which had operational limitations in place until 0529 hours local time on May 15, are now open for all flight activities without delay.
These airports, located in the northern and western regions of India, were initially shut down due to airspace limitations enacted as a consequence of the military conflict that had recently broken out between the two neighboring countries.
