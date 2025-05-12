Well-Being Of Nurses Linked With Strength Of Health Systems, National Growth: JP Nadda

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Well-being of nurses is necessary to strengthen health systems, and help in the growth of the nation, said Union Health Minister J P Nadda on International Nurses Day on Monday.

International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12 to offer gratitude for their service and to promote their health and well-being. Lauding nurse's efforts, Nadda stressed the need to increase investment in nurses and to protect and empower them.

“Today, on International Nurses Day, we pay tribute to the compassion, strength, and commitment of our nurses. We recognise that the well-being of nurses is directly linked to the strength of our health systems and national growth,” Nadda said, in a post on social media platform X.

“Investing in nurses means investing in healthier societies, productive communities, and a more resilient future. Today and every day, let us value, protect, and empower those who dedicate their lives to caring for others,” he added.

This year's theme,“Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economies” underscores the critical role nurses play not just in delivering quality healthcare, but also in strengthening health systems and driving economic progress.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel called the nurses' contribution to society as unique and unforgettable. She also saluted their“tireless efforts and dedication”.

“Nurses not only play a vital role in health care but also instill hope and courage in the hearts of patients. We can never forget their unique contribution. As the backbone of our healthcare system, the contribution of nurses is incomparable,” Patel said in a post on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has in a report called out the inequities faced by the nursing workforce, despite an improvement.

The State of the World's Nursing 2025 (SoWN) report, based on data reported by 194 countries through the National Health Workforce Accounts, showed that the wide disparities in the availability of nurses across regions and countries can threaten global health goals.

“Inequities in the global nursing workforce leave many of the world's population without access to essential health services, which could threaten progress towards universal health coverage (UHC), global health security, and the health-related development goals,” the report said.

The evidence indicates global progress in reducing the nursing workforce shortage from 6.2 million in 2020 to 5.8 million in 2023, with a projection to decline to 4.1 million by 2030.

But, the overall progress still masks deep regional disparities: approximately 78 per cent of the world's nurses are concentrated in countries representing just 49 per cent of the global population.

Low- and middle-income countries are facing challenges in graduating, employing, and retaining nurses in the health system and will need to raise domestic investments to create and sustain jobs.

Similarly, high-income countries need to be prepared to manage high levels of retiring nurses and review their reliance on foreign-trained nurses, strengthening bilateral agreements with the countries they recruit from.