Pakistan Names Missiles 'Abdali' And 'Ghaznavi' But Mistreats People Of Afghanistan, Says Karzai

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has criticized Pakistan for naming its ballistic missiles after historic Afghanistan's figures while allegedly mistreating refugees of Afghanistan within its borders. His remarks came in response to Pakistan's recent missile test, which featured a projectile named“Abdali.”

In a statement posted on X, Karzai noted that Pakistan has previously named missiles“Ghaznavi” and“Ghauri”-references to prominent Afghanistan rulers. He questioned the symbolic use of these names while Afghan nationals living in Pakistan reportedly face harassment and forced deportation.

Karzai argued that rather than using the names of Afghanistan's heroes for weapons, Pakistan would have shown greater respect by naming its universities or cultural institutions after such figures. He emphasized that Afghanistan has a long history of producing respected scholars, warriors, and kings whose legacies should be honored constructively.

Without directly referencing the Taliban-led government, Karzai expressed the Afghanistan people's desire for a“respectful and civilized” relationship with Pakistan based on principles of good neighborliness. His statement reflects ongoing frustration among many Afghans over both symbolic gestures and practical policies.

Karzai reiterated that respectful regional cooperation requires actions beyond rhetoric. He encouraged Pakistani authorities to reflect Afghan contributions by fostering cultural and educational exchange, rather than militarizing their legacy through missile programs.

His comments come amid a wider context of strained Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. Over the past year, Pakistan has tightened its stance on Afghan refugees, forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands under what Islamabad claims is a crackdown on undocumented migrants.

Numerous reports and testimonies from deported individuals reveal instances of violence, forced evictions, and loss of property during raids in cities such as Islamabad. Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have raised concerns over the treatment of returnees and called for the process to be halted or reviewed under international humanitarian norms.

Karzai's criticism serves as a reminder of the broader humanitarian and diplomatic crisis surrounding Afghan refugees in the region, and his remarks have reignited debate on Pakistan's dual approach-embracing Afghanistan's history symbolically, while allegedly disregarding Afghan lives in practice.

