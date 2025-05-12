403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Snap Presidential Race Kicks Off in South Korea
(MENAFN) The official campaign period for South Korea's expedited presidential election began on Monday, marking the start of 22 days of intense political activity. Candidates are now permitted to deliver public speeches, distribute campaign leaflets, and erect campaign banners across the nation, according to reports from local media outlets. This campaign period, leading up to the June 3rd election, was initiated following the conclusion of candidate registration on Sunday, as reported by a local news agency.
This snap election was triggered by the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol in December, stemming from his controversial martial law bid. The electoral landscape has solidified into a primary contest between two key figures: Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) and Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party (PPP). Current opinion polls indicate that Lee Jae-myung holds a leading position among the candidates.
The National Election Commission, the state election watchdog, has confirmed that a total of seven candidates have officially registered their bids for the presidency. In terms of campaign activities, Kim Moon-soo launched his official campaign at a traditional market located in Seoul. Meanwhile, Lee Jae-myung is scheduled to initiate his campaign later in the day at Cheonggye Plaza, situated near Gwanghwamun Square in the capital city.
This snap election was triggered by the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol in December, stemming from his controversial martial law bid. The electoral landscape has solidified into a primary contest between two key figures: Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) and Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party (PPP). Current opinion polls indicate that Lee Jae-myung holds a leading position among the candidates.
The National Election Commission, the state election watchdog, has confirmed that a total of seven candidates have officially registered their bids for the presidency. In terms of campaign activities, Kim Moon-soo launched his official campaign at a traditional market located in Seoul. Meanwhile, Lee Jae-myung is scheduled to initiate his campaign later in the day at Cheonggye Plaza, situated near Gwanghwamun Square in the capital city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment