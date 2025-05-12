403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan approves Putin’s demand to host Russia-Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has agreed to host renewed peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, following a proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin. During a phone conversation on Sunday, Erdoğan expressed his support for Putin’s initiative to resume the direct talks in Istanbul, where previous negotiations were held in 2022 before collapsing.
Ankara confirmed its readiness to facilitate discussions aimed at achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict, with the Kremlin also noting that both leaders discussed the logistics of organizing the talks. Erdoğan emphasized to French President Emmanuel Macron the importance of seizing this “historic turning point” to end the war.
Putin recently proposed restarting talks without any preconditions on May 15 in Istanbul, revisiting the framework established during earlier negotiations. Those prior talks reportedly produced a preliminary agreement addressing Ukraine’s neutrality, security guarantees, and other key issues, but they were abandoned after Ukraine exited the process—allegedly under pressure from the UK. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky later formalized a ban on negotiations with Putin.
While Kyiv and its Western supporters are now demanding a 30-day ceasefire before any dialogue begins, the Kremlin has expressed skepticism, warning that such a truce could allow Ukraine to regroup. Moscow has also insisted that a ceasefire should include a suspension of Western arms deliveries to Ukraine. Despite these concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is open to a ceasefire in principle but believes many critical details still need to be addressed.
Ankara confirmed its readiness to facilitate discussions aimed at achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict, with the Kremlin also noting that both leaders discussed the logistics of organizing the talks. Erdoğan emphasized to French President Emmanuel Macron the importance of seizing this “historic turning point” to end the war.
Putin recently proposed restarting talks without any preconditions on May 15 in Istanbul, revisiting the framework established during earlier negotiations. Those prior talks reportedly produced a preliminary agreement addressing Ukraine’s neutrality, security guarantees, and other key issues, but they were abandoned after Ukraine exited the process—allegedly under pressure from the UK. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky later formalized a ban on negotiations with Putin.
While Kyiv and its Western supporters are now demanding a 30-day ceasefire before any dialogue begins, the Kremlin has expressed skepticism, warning that such a truce could allow Ukraine to regroup. Moscow has also insisted that a ceasefire should include a suspension of Western arms deliveries to Ukraine. Despite these concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is open to a ceasefire in principle but believes many critical details still need to be addressed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment