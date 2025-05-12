403
Court Delays Hearings on Lee Jae-myung's Case
(MENAFN) A South Korean appellate court has opted to delay its scheduled session in the case against presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung concerning “subornation of perjury,” according to a report by a news agency.
The decision was made on Monday and is the latest in a series of judicial delays made in consideration of the upcoming presidential election on June 3.
This recent deferment mirrors two prior judicial postponements that occurred the previous week.
The Seoul High Court announced that the initial hearing, originally arranged for May 20 in Lee’s perjury-related case, would be moved to a later date.
The rescheduling comes after Lee officially entered the presidential race last weekend.
Initially, the court intended to conclude the trial with a final hearing on June 3—the same day voters are set to choose the next president.
However, concerns over the timing appear to have influenced the court’s decision to delay proceedings.
Lee was previously declared not guilty in November of last year on allegations that he encouraged a former secretary to ex-Seongnam Mayor Kim Byung-ryang to provide fabricated testimony during a 2019 court appearance connected to Lee’s suspected breaches of election law.
The prosecution, dissatisfied with this outcome, subsequently filed an appeal.
In a related move on May 7, the Seoul High Court also delayed the start of Lee’s retrial on election law infractions until after the June 3 vote.
That same day, the Seoul Central District Court similarly put a pause on ongoing hearings in a separate, widely publicized corruption case involving Lee and urban development initiatives in Seongnam.
These proceedings are now scheduled to resume in late June.
Lee represents the Democratic Party (DP), which currently holds a majority in the National Assembly.
Recent public opinion surveys have placed him in the lead among the presidential contenders.
