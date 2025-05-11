Smartee Targets 209-Ton Co2cut With Solar Power ESG Strategy Integrates Employee Wellness & Tech-Driven Governance

Smartee's facility in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, China, equipped with 20,000 sqm rooftop photovoltaic panels, which have a capacity of 2MW. The installation is sufficient to meet 50% of the factory's energy requirements. This initiative reduces CO2 emissions by 209,370 kg/year, equivalent to planting 11,700+ trees.

Additionally, the facility integrates energy-efficient lighting, such as solar streetlights and smart LED systems, and high-performance motors to minimize energy consumption. Complemented by a rainwater reuse system for irrigation, cleaning, and other non-potable applications, maximizing regional water resource efficiency. These initiatives collectively enhance operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

"Our solar initiative isn't just about cost saving, it's about redefining manufacturing responsibility," said Mr. Junfeng Yao, Founder of Smartee. "Every aligner we produce now carries a lighter environmental footprint."

Social: Building Communities Within Walls

Smartee prioritizes employee well-being by providing comfortable on-site housing designed for flexibility and comfort. Its dormitory complex offers a range of housing options to accommodate diverse needs, ensuring employees feel supported both professionally and personally.

The commitment extends to nutrition. Smartee's in-house cafeteria sources fresh, seasonal ingredients to craft diverse menus, from summer salads to protein-rich meals, while a zero-food-waste policy ensures sustainability extends to the dining table.

Governance: Agile Systems for Sustainable Growth

As Smartee scales its global operations, the company combines structured agility with employee empowerment to drive responsible growth. Central to this approach is a framework integrating ERP and MES platforms, real-time performance tracking, and cross-department collaboration tools. These systems ensure transparency from production lines to executive decision-making, minimizing inefficiencies while embedding ESG principles from carbon reduction to employee well-being into daily operations.

Smartee's ESG strategy powers sustainable smiles-for patients, doctors, and the planet. By cutting carbon footprints, nurturing employee well-being, and innovating responsibly, the company demonstrates how orthodontic progress can advance both oral health and global communities.

