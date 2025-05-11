Ledger Successfully Defends Discord From Hacker Bot Attempting To Steal Seed Phrases

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) After a recent security breach, the Discord channel for Ledger remains secure. The breach, which occurred on December 20, allowed an outsider to gain access to a marketing database containing email addresses of around 272,000 Ledger customers. Despite this breach, the Discord channel, which serves as a communication platform for Ledger users, has not been compromised.

Ledger took immediate action by alerting impacted customers via email and implementing security measures to prevent further breaches. The company assured customers that no sensitive information like payment information or credentials was exposed during the incident.

Ledger emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant against potential phishing attempts or scams that may arise from the breach. They urged users to be cautious of any unsolicited requests for personal information and to report any suspicious activity.

The security breach serves as a reminder for companies and individuals to prioritize cybersecurity measures in an increasingly digital world. By staying informed and taking proactive steps to protect sensitive information, users can help safeguard their online accounts and assets. Ledger 's swift response to the breach highlights the importance of transparency and timely communication in addressing cybersecurity incidents.

