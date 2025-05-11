US Notifies Israel Hamas Plans To Release Israeli-American Hostage: PM Netanyahu Office

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, May 12 (IANS) The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms that the United States has informed Israel that Hamas will release hostage Edan Alexander "without any compensation or conditions," in what Washington described as a goodwill gesture expected to pave the way for broader negotiations.

The release, possibly set for Tuesday, would be the first not tied to the exchange of Palestinian prisoners. Alexander, a US-born soldier, was abducted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led gunmen killed around 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages in a cross-border assault on southern Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The United States conveyed to Israel that this move is expected to lead to negotiations based on the original Witkoff framework, which Israel has already accepted," Netanyahu's office said, referring to a US-backed plan proposing a phased release of hostages in return for an extended ceasefire.

The Witkoff plan, unveiled in March, envisions the release of roughly half of the surviving hostages in exchange for a 50-day truce and subsequent talks. It does not include Hamas's demands for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza or the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel said it was preparing for the possibility of additional releases but reaffirmed that negotiations would take place "under fire," consistent with its wartime policy and ongoing military objectives in Gaza.

Hamas confirmed on Sunday it had agreed to free Alexander after discussions with US officials, describing the move as part of broader efforts toward a ceasefire, reopening border crossings, and increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum welcomed Alexander's expected release but urged the government to reach a single deal to secure the return of all remaining captives.

"There is only one moral and necessary agreement: the immediate return of all hostages and the end of the war," the group said, warning that "no one can be left behind."

Israel estimates 59 hostages remain in Gaza, at least 21 of whom are believed to be alive. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, more than 52,800 people have been killed in Israel's military campaign since October 2023.