US President's Visit To Doha Represents Pinnacle Of Qatari-US Relation Progress: US Ambassador To Qatar

Doha: Ambassador of the United States of America to the State of Qatar HE Timmy Davis emphasized that the visit of President of the United States of America HE Donald Trump to Doha represents the pinnacle of progress in Qatari-US relations and is expected to achieve significant results, based on the priorities of both countries.

In a press conference held on Sunday, His Excellency said that the visit of the US President to Doha demonstrates Qatar's growing importance in the region and the world. Coming 23 years after President George Bush's visit to Doha, the visit will celebrate the progress made by both sides over the past years.

He added that the State of Qatar is an important partner and friend to the United States, and a companion in peace and stability efforts in the region and the world. The two countries have long worked to build on this relationship, with Qatari mediation efforts increasing in the region and the world, as witnessed in Lebanon, Afghanistan, and North Africa.

HE the US Ambassador indicated that the US President's two-day visit to Doha reflects the aspiration of the leaderships of both countries to celebrate the trade and economic cooperation that unites them, stressing that the US relationship with the State of Qatar is not only strong, but also vital and important to the United States.

He highlighted that agreements in various sectors, such as education, defense and security, trade and investment, and the health sector, are expected to be announced during the visit. He noted that the US President's visit to Doha will include discussions on exploring new paths and sectors for economic cooperation between the two countries.

HE Timmy Davis said that the State of Qatar is showing great interest in expanding bilateral relations with the United States in the fields of education, exploring investment opportunities in both countries, and cooperating in the fields of information technology and the knowledge-based economy, which are linked to Qatar National Vision 2030. He noted that the visit will witness the announcement of agreements that will enhance and expand the scope of Qatar National Vision 2030.

His Excellency added that the visit is expected to witness agreements on sports cooperation, as the United States will host the 2026 World Cup, Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympic Games, and Doha will host the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup in 2027.

He pointed out that the United States, President Trump, and US business leaders recognize that Qatar offers great opportunities for American companies and investors, as well as sustainable investments in the United States.

HE the US Ambassador indicated that Qatar's mediation efforts, particularly the joint efforts regarding the Gaza Strip, will be an integral part of this visit.

He said that the State of Qatar is at the forefront of the United States' partners in resolving and settling conflicts regionally and globally, not only because of its unique mediation capacity, but also because of its expertise and commitment to these issues. He stressed that no problem in the world can be resolved more effectively unless the State of Qatar is involved in the solution.

He pointed out that Qatar has proven its worth over the past two years in achieving greater stability in the region and the world, in addition to providing humanitarian aid, as happened in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. He also noted the United States' efforts to assist Qatar in this regard.

HE Ambassador of the United States of America to the State of Qatar Timmy Davis underscored that the global situation is evolving rapidly, indicating that a dynamic and proactive country like Qatar will contribute to finding solutions to problems and challenges that major countries have been unable to achieve.

His Excellency voiced his hope that this visit would contribute to the introduction of new ideas for the region and the world, which would collectively contribute to achieving a better world for all.