'Thumping Yes': IAF Declares Success In Strikes Against Pak Under 'Operation Sindoor'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) In a significant joint press briefing held by defence officials here on Sunday, Air Marshal AK Bharti confirmed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully repelled Pakistani attempts to breach Indian airspace in the wake of India's decisive cross-border counter-terror strikes launched under 'Operation Sindoor'.

The large-scale Indian military operation, which began on May 7, was initiated in response to a brutal Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives. The Indian military's swift and coordinated response marked one of the most comprehensive military actions in recent years.

Addressing the media, Air Marshal Bharti stated: "Their planes were prevented from entering inside our border... definitely, there are losses on their side which we have inflicted." He confirmed that India had launched a series of high-impact airstrikes targeting critical Pakistani military infrastructure. "A decision was taken to strike where it would hurt, and towards that, in a swift, coordinated, calibrated attack, we struck its air bases, command centres, military infrastructure and air defence across entire Western front."

The IAF's targeted assault hit several high-value centres in Pakistan, including airbases at Chakala (Nur Khan), Rafiqi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Bholari, and Jacobabad. Air defence radars at Pasrur, Chunian, and Arifwala were also damaged in precision strikes by Indian forces.

Reassuring the public, Air Marshal Bharti noted: "All our pilots are back home." He further affirmed the strategic objectives of the operation had been achieved, saying, "Have we achieved our objectives of decimating the terrorist camps? The answer is a thumping yes, and results are for the whole world to see."

In the press conference, detailed video footage were also presented by officials that were showcasing the impact of Indian air operations, highlighting the extent of damage inflicted on Pakistan's key military facilities.

In response to India's counter-attack after Pahalgam carnage, Pakistan initiated a series of drone and missile incursions.

But they were all effectively neutralised by India's air defence systems.

Operation Sindoor is being seen as a robust response by the Indian Armed Forces, signaling a clear message of deterrence. As Air Marshal Bharti underscored,“We have achieved our objectives that we selected.”

The armed forces remain on high alert as India continues to monitor the evolving security situation along the border.