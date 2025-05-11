Moro Hub Presents Green Certificate To Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services (DCAS) Reinforcing Commitment To Sustainable Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Cloud Green Certificate is awarded to organizations utilising Moro Hub's Green Cloud

Dubai, UAE, May 2025: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), presented Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) a green certificate, recognizing its adoption of sustainable tech solutions hosted on Moro Hub's Green Cloud.

Underscoring the high-level commitment to advancing digital sustainability in public health services, the Green Certificate was presented in the presence of Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA and HE Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, CEO of Dubai Corporation Ambulance Services along with Mohammed bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, and Consultant Marwan Ali Anbar, Chief AI Officer at DCAS.

The Cloud Green Certificate is awarded to organizations utilising Moro Hub's Green Cloud and it reflects DCAS's proactive approach to digital transformation, innovation, and environmental leadership by migrating its digital operations to an eco-friendly, secure, and energy-efficient cloud infrastructure.

Through this strategic partnership, Moro Hub and DCAS are setting a new benchmark for digital sustainability in emergency healthcare, paving the way for other public service providers to adopt cleaner, smarter, and more resilient cloud-based infrastructures.

“We are pleased with this constructive partnership with Moro اHub and proud to receive this green certification, which reflects our shared commitment to building a future aligned with the UAE's vision for ensuring a sustainable future. It also supports Dubai's Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050. We remain dedicated to advancing and utilizing digital technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance healthcare services, improve patient and customer experiences, and foster innovation across the health sector. By adopting solutions supported by green digital infrastructure, we are strengthening operational resilience and responsiveness-fully in line with national priorities and global sustainability goals to protect natural resources and reduce environmental impact,” said HE Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, CEO of Dubai Corporation Ambulance Services.

Engineer Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA, said,“Digital DEWA through Moro Hub, is committed to accelerating the digital transformation of government and private entities while promoting environmental responsibility. Presenting this certificate to Dubai Ambulance underscores our mutual vision for a smarter and greener Dubai, driven by innovation and sustainability.”

As a key enabler of Dubai's smart city aspirations, Moro Hub offers integrated cloud, cybersecurity, IoT, and AI-driven solutions through a state-of-the-art, sustainable infrastructure. This collaboration with DCAS reinforces the importance of digital sustainability as a core component of future-ready public services.