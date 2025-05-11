Frontline Heroes Office Celebrates International Nurses Day 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – May 2025: on International Nurses Day, observed annually on May 12, the Frontline Heroes Office expressed its pride and deep appreciation for the exceptional role nurses play in supporting public health and fostering sustainable communities.

The Office emphasized that nurses are the beating heart of healthcare systems, and their continuous efforts not only enhance quality of life but also contribute to economic growth by caring for communities and advancing public health.

On this special day, the Frontline Heroes Office reaffirmed its unwavering support for all frontline healthcare professionals, recognizing the noble humanitarian mission they carry out each day through patient care, instilling hope, and making a real difference in people's lives.

The Office also praised the vital role of nurses, stating that they form the cornerstone of building a healthy and sustainable future. Supporting and caring for this vital workforce is both a national and moral duty that reflects the highest values of gratitude and recognition.