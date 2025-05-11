From Dubai To Osaka: A Cultural Exchange Through Architecture And Design At Expo 2025



Dubai Culture is organising the“Pillars of Arish: Architecture in Transition” symposium, exploring the evolution of UAE architectural practices and cultural identity

Symposium to be held on 20–21 May; cultural and architectural tour takes place from 16–19 May. Organised in partnership with the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka and supported by the Dubai Cultural Grant under Dubai's Quality of Life Strategy.

Dubai, UAE, May 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its participation in Expo 2025 Osaka–Kansai, hosted by Japan and running until 13 October 2025. Such engagement underscores a commitment to the local creative sector and elevates global visibility by spotlighting the achievements of UAE-based talent and designers. It also highlights the Authority's dedication to supporting the UAE Pavilion and its diverse offerings, where architectural ingenuity merges with cultural richness.

On 20-21 May, Dubai Culture will host a two-day symposium titled 'Pillars of Arish: Architecture in Transition,' organised in partnership with the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka and supported by the Dubai Cultural Grant, one of the key initiatives under Dubai's Quality of Life Strategy. Curated by Salem AlSuwaidi, Founder of SWALIF Collective and Co-founder of MamarLab, in collaboration with Rashed AlMulla, Founder of MABNAI and Co-founder of MamarLab, the symposium will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions that explore the evolving intersections of architecture, cultural identity, and material innovation in the UAE. From the influence of traditional knowledge, embodied in elements such as the arish and vernacular landscapes, to the integration of climate-responsive design and site sensitivity, the sessions examine architecture not merely as a built form, but as a dynamic cultural and ecological agent. The programme also opens space for dialogue on education, design enterprise, and the shared imperatives of sustainable, context-driven development.

The delegation travelling to Osaka consists of 12 emerging and established architects and cultural professionals, namely: Ahmad Bukhash, Founder of Archidentity and designer of 'The Good Place' Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai; Fatima AlSuwaidi, Head of the Cultural Heritage Legislation and Policy Section, Ministry of Culture; Ahmed Al Ali, Founder of X-Architects; Fatima AlZaabi, Co-founder of D04 Studios; Abdalla AlMulla, Founder of MULA Design Studio; Lina Ahmed, Associate Professor of Sustainable Design at Zayed University; Laith AlSheyadi, Urban Planner at the Oman Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning; Reem Al Qamzi, Founder of R.Qticets Studio; Rakan Lootah, Founder of Rakan Lootah Studio; and Noora AlAwar, Co-founder of D04 Studios, as well as Hamad AlMutawa, Architect at Köda and Mohammad Salem AlShafiei, Engineer at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority.

The participating architects will explore Osaka and its neighbouring cities' architectural, cultural, and artistic landscapes from 16 to 19 May. Participants will explore the region's distinctive built environment and architectural marvels by visiting landmarks such as the National Museum of Art, , Umeda Sky Building by Hiroshi Hara, teamLab Botanical Gardens, as well as a special focus on Japense architect Tadao Ando with visits to the Tadao Ando exhibition at Grand Green Osaka, Kyoto Garden of Fine Arts, Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art, Honpukuji Water Temple, and Yumebutai all designed by Tadao Ando.

Shaima Rashed AlSuwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, stressed the significance of being part of Expo 2025 Osaka–Kansai, saying:“At Dubai Culture, we champion the role of arts and design as catalysts for cultural dialogue and creative diplomacy. By showcasing our talent on global platforms, we foster meaningful connections that drive lasting cultural exchange. This engagement also strengthens ties with cultural institutions worldwide and fosters knowledge exchange, fueling growth in the cultural and creative industries and ensures that Emirati and UAE-based participants engage meaningfully with contemporary architectural discourse while positioning them within a global frameworkThe symposium serves as a dynamic forum for cross-cultural dialogue and best practice sharing, underscoring Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

The UAE National Pavilion, located in the 'Empowering Lives' zone under the theme From Earth to Ether, stands as an architectural icon that reflects national identity and showcases the UAE's vision for shaping the future of humanity. It conveys a powerful message of cooperation and shared progress, while highlighting the country's inspiring journey in space exploration, healthcare innovation, and sustainability leadership across vital sectors.