Erdogan, Putin Discuss Renewed Peace Talks
(MENAFN) In a phone conversation on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin's support for resuming the Russia-Ukraine peace talks from where they left off in Istanbul in 2022.
The discussion between the two leaders focused on matters related to their bilateral relationship, as well as regional and global concerns, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate.
Erdogan welcomed Putin's comments on continuing the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
He emphasized that Turkey is prepared to facilitate talks aimed at achieving a long-term resolution to the conflict.
Pointing out that a window of opportunity for peace has emerged, Erdogan noted that a comprehensive ceasefire would establish the necessary conditions for meaningful peace talks.
A follow-up statement from the Kremlin indicated that Turkey would offer all necessary support in organizing and hosting the negotiations.
Both Putin and Erdogan expressed a shared interest in enhancing trade and investment relations, including the implementation of joint energy sector projects.
This phone call followed a press conference in Moscow where Putin proposed the resumption of direct peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul, starting Thursday.
He also mentioned his plans to reach out to Erdogan for approval to host these negotiations in Turkey.
Istanbul previously hosted a series of talks in March 2022, shortly after the conflict began, with the aim of finding common ground to end the war.
However, those efforts failed to reach a resolution, and the war has now entered its fourth year.
