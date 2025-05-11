403
Moscow declares expedited Ukraine peace agreement unlikely
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has dismissed the idea of swiftly reaching a peace agreement with Ukraine, despite recent remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting a deal could be finalized within the week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that the complexity of the conflict makes such a rapid resolution highly unlikely.
Speaking to journalist Pavel Zarubin, Peskov confirmed that communication between Russia and the U.S. is ongoing through multiple channels, but he cautioned against placing firm deadlines on a peace deal. “This issue is too complicated to be resolved under tight time constraints,” he said, calling any rushed efforts to settle the conflict “thankless.”
He added that discussions are still active, noting that President Vladimir Putin has shown openness to direct talks with Kiev—particularly in response to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s recent suggestion to halt long-range attacks on civilian infrastructure.
However, Peskov pointed out that Ukraine has not yet lifted its 2022 decree banning negotiations with Russia while Putin remains in power, leaving the format and level of any future dialogue uncertain.
Russia has consistently said it is open to negotiations but insists that talks must reflect the current situation on the ground and address key security concerns, such as Ukraine’s efforts to join NATO. At the same time, Russian officials have accused Kiev of repeatedly derailing past peace efforts.
Meanwhile, growing impatience is evident in Washington. Trump and his team, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have expressed frustration with the slow pace of progress. Rubio even warned recently that the U.S. might stop trying to mediate the conflict altogether if meaningful steps aren’t taken soon.
