Salman Khan Thanks Father Salim 'For The Best Mothers In The World'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor Salman Khan thanked his father, Salim Khan "for the best mothers in the world".

Dropping a picture with both his mothers, Salma and Helen, Salman wrote on Instagram, "Thank u dad for the best mothers in the world. To the most beautiful women in my world. Happy Mother's Day."

Salim Khan initially married Salma on 18 November 1964. The couple welcomed four children together: Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira. Later in 1981, the acclaimed writer tied the knot with actress Helen Richardson. The couple adopted a girl named Arpita.

In another update, Salman recently faced backlash for tweeting about India and Pakistan ceasefire, while staying silent on Operation Sindoor.

As India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire after days of tension across the LoC, Salman penned on his X, "Thank God for the ceasefire." However, he later deleted the post.

Netizens trolled the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor with remarks such as "Ceasefire lasted as long as @BeingSalmanKhan movie lasts in theatre".

One of the tweets read, "All these bollywood workers @iamsrk, @BeingSalmanKhan, Aamir, Ranbir, etc. have huge fan base from Pakistan / middle east with huge investments in Gulf countries. They know no harm will be dowine to them or their business interests by Indian nationalists. They don't care."

Another X user shared, "A cybercitizen shared, "#salmankhan ka fan tha 15 saal se but Aaj nafrat ho gayi hai es insaan se had se jadda. Jab war chal rahi thi ek b tweet nhi aaya Jaise pata chala war khthm tweet aa geya or jab dubara start hoi tweet delete kr diya fattu insaan hai yeh. Desh se pehle kuch nahi jai hind. (I was a fan of Salman for the last 15 years, but from today I have started hating him. When the war was going on, he did not tweet once, but when he came to know that the war was over, he tweeted. Then, when Pakistan violated the ceasefire, he deleted the post, what a coward. Nothing is more important than the country."

The fourth comment read, "#Salman khan posted"thank god for ceasefire" and deleted that. Silence in pain, and a whisper after ceasefire? Don't show empathy @BeingSalmanKhan...Snake in the grass."