Putin hails legacy of Pope Francis
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences following the death of Pope Francis, praising the late pontiff's legacy and his efforts to promote dialogue between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Vatican. Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church, passed away at the age of 88, just one day after attending Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter’s Square.
In a formal condolence message to Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Putin described Pope Francis as a respected leader, who served the Christian faith and upheld the values of humanism and justice. He reflected on the significance of the Pope’s passing during Easter, noting that it symbolized a life well-lived in the service of both the Catholic faithful and the global community.
Putin also shared his personal memories of the Pope, highlighting their numerous direct and indirect communications. He commended Francis’ positive outlook on Russia and emphasized the Pope's role in fostering interfaith dialogue, particularly between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church. Putin praised the Pope’s efforts to encourage cooperation between Russia and the Holy See and expressed his lasting appreciation for their discussions.
Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis worked tirelessly to build bridges with other religious communities, including making significant visits to the Arabian Peninsula and Iraq, and meeting with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill in 2016, a historic first. Putin met with the Pope three times, with their talks largely focused on international issues, religious cooperation, and humanitarian concerns.
