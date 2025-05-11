403
Putin responds to EU threats on Victory Day
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the bravery of European leaders who plan to attend the 80th anniversary Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, despite pressure from the European Union. Last week, EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, advised EU member and candidate countries’ leaders to refrain from traveling to Russia for the event, urging them to visit Kiev instead to show support for Ukraine. EU officials have reportedly warned that they may block membership bids for countries whose leaders defy this stance.
When asked about the issue, Putin responded by highlighting the courage of those willing to come to Russia, contrasting them with those who are hiding behind others and trying to pressure others into compliance. He emphasized that the celebration in Moscow honors the historical sacrifices of those who fought against Nazism.
Kaja Kallas emphasized that participating in the event would have serious consequences, and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is the only EU leader to publicly commit to attending, criticized the EU's stance as disrespectful. Fico questioned whether the warning was a form of blackmail and pointed out that the year was 2025, not 1939, implying that the situation had changed.
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic also stated that he would go ahead with his Moscow trip, dismissing the pressure from Brussels. Moscow has extended invitations to several international leaders, including those from China, India, and Brazil, for the important celebration. Victory Day, celebrated annually on May 9, marks the 1945 Soviet victory over Nazi Germany and honors the millions of Soviet lives lost during World War II.
