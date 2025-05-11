Zero Tolerance For Terrorism: Jagdambika Pal On Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) In the aftermath of tensions between India and Pakistan, sparked by the Pahalgam attack, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal came out strongly in support of the Indian government's firm response against cross-border terrorism.

Pal hailed the recent military action taken by India, stating,“We destroyed nine of their major terrorist base camps. In the future, too, we will take this to its logical end. There is zero tolerance for terrorism." He emphasised that India's emergence as a global economic power has enabled it to act decisively despite threats, including warnings of nuclear retaliation from Pakistan.

“We know that war brings destruction and losses. But despite their threats, even of a potential nuclear war, we went ahead and destroyed their terror bases. I believe everyone will welcome this move,” Pal added.

Highlighting the need for preparing India's youth to face future security challenges, Pal also underscored the importance of military training.

“No matter how much the world progresses, such challenges will continue to exist. Therefore, in India, it is important that our younger generation receives at least some form of military training.”

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora echoed similar sentiments, applauding the government's firm stance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“Firstly, let me congratulate the Government of India... I also pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives and to the brave soldiers from the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army, and the Navy who stood firm to protect India at any cost.”

Deora also targeted opposition parties for what he termed their inconsistent responses.“The opposition first was saying we must be more aggressive with Pakistan. Then, when our brave jawans demonstrated their bravery and courage, those same opposition members were saying de-escalate and say no to war. So the opposition's job is to politicise,” he said.