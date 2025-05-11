Aghdam Mugham Center Opens To Revive Garabagh's Musical Heritage
Rustamova noted that the center is equipped with extensive cultural facilities, including a cafe, cinema, library, and two dance halls.“The concert hall offers comprehensive conditions for organizing various cultural events, including mugham concerts. The center will also feature 15 classrooms, an exhibition hall, a meeting room, and other auxiliary spaces,” she said.
In addition, an open-air amphitheater with a capacity of 615 spectators has been constructed on the premises, providing a new venue for large-scale cultural gatherings.
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, has played a significant role in supporting the development and international recognition of mugham. Thanks to its efforts, Azerbaijani mugham has been inscribed on UNESCO's list of “Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.”
President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the official opening ceremony of the Aghdam Mugham Center on May 10.
