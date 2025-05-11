403
Lebanese Diplomat Touts Relations With Kuwait Ahead Of Pres. Aoun Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- The relations between Kuwait and Lebanon could be described as historic and deeply rooted with the two countries seeking to bolster ties during the upcoming visit by President Joseph Aoun, said a Lebanese diplomat on Sunday.
Charge D'affairs at the Lebanese Embassy in Kuwait Ahmad Arafa told KUNA that the upcoming visit by President Aoun to Kuwait would further boost relations, noting that the visit, which came upon an invitation by the Kuwaiti leadership, embodied the strong essence of cooperation linking the two countries.
The visit represented a chance to further bolster ties and share views on important regional and international happenings, he affirmed.
The diplomat noted that this was the first visit by President Aoun to Kuwait, hoping that it would add to the great legacy of Kuwaiti-Lebanese relations.
Arafa commended the State of Kuwait for its honorable stance during the recent wave of Israeli occupation aggression on Lebanon, commending His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for ordering immediate relief aid and humanitarian assistance to be flown to Lebanon. (end)
