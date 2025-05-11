403
Putin aide says Trump comprehends main causes of Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Yury Ushakov, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has stated that the administration of US President Donald Trump comprehends the core issues behind the Ukraine conflict. However, he also noted that a significant barrier to reaching a peace agreement is the widespread anti-Russian sentiment present in both the West and the US.
In an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, Ushakov expressed his belief that American leadership, including President Trump, understands the underlying causes of the conflict. However, he pointed out that the negative perception of Russia in the West over recent years has made it difficult for reasonable peace proposals to gain traction.
Ushakov's comments came after Putin announced a 30-hour Easter truce starting on Saturday evening, to which Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky responded by saying Kyiv would reciprocate. The Trump administration has expressed its intention to help broker a comprehensive ceasefire. Moscow has emphasized that lasting peace is contingent on Ukraine abandoning its NATO aspirations and renouncing claims to Crimea and other Russian territories.
Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of violating a 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks, agreed upon through US mediation in March. Additionally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that time is running out for diplomacy, with the Trump administration possibly moving away from negotiations soon if progress is not made.
