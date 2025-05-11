Putin Proposes Direct Talks With Ukraine In Istanbul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday proposed direct peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Turkey, Reuters reported.

Speaking from the Kremlin in the early hours of Sunday, Putin said Moscow was offering negotiations in Istanbul to address the underlying causes of the conflict.

He added the proposed negotiations would enable the two sides to work toward lasting peace – rather than a temporary ceasefire aimed at rearmament.

“We are proposing that Kyiv resume direct negotiations without any preconditions,” Putin said.“We offer the Kyiv authorities to resume negotiations already on Thursday, in Istanbul.”

Putin will speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later in the day to discuss Turkey's role in facilitating the talks, which he said could potentially lead to a ceasefire.

“Our proposal is on the table. The decision now rests with the Ukrainian authorities and their backers, who appear to be driven by personal political ambitions rather than the interests of their people,” Putin remarked.

As of now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office and the country's foreign ministry have not responded to Reuters' request for comment on the proposal.

sa