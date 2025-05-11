403
Massachusetts Welcomes Previously Detained Student Home
(MENAFN) Turkish doctoral candidate Rumeysa Ozturk, enrolled at Tufts University, received a warm reception at Boston Logan International Airport on Saturday.
She was met by Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley just a day following her release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in Louisiana.
Ozturk had been wrongly held for more than six weeks before a federal judge in Vermont approved her release on bond.
Her detainment led to widespread condemnation both across the country and abroad.
The incident gained significant attention after Ozturk was reportedly "abducted" by ICE agents on the streets of Somerville on March 8.
The apprehension occurred shortly after she authored a striking opinion piece for the Tufts Daily.
In the article, she criticized the oppressive immigration climate during the Trump administration and voiced her fears about its implications for international academics.
She also drew attention to persistent mistreatment within both immigration enforcement and detention frameworks.
A cherished figure in the Somerville community, Ozturk addressed her supporters with an emotional statement, underscoring her appreciation and resolve to continue her studies.
"Thank you everyone for all your support and love," she shared during a press event at the airport.
“I came to the United States to pursue my doctoral studies, learn and grow as a scholar, and also to contribute to a global community.”
She concluded with a poignant reminder: "I would also like to remind you one more time, please don't forget about all the wonderful women in the immigration and financial system."
