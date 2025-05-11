403
Pope Leo XIV Demands Church Engagement with AI
(MENAFN) In his inaugural official address to the College of Cardinals, newly elected Pope Leo XIV emphasized the necessity for the Catholic Church to engage with the rapidly advancing realm of artificial intelligence (AI), according to the media.
The pope elaborated on the symbolism behind his papal name, explaining that it highlights the Church’s "enduring" commitment to upholding human dignity and promoting social equity.
Referencing a pivotal moment in Church history, he stated, “Pope Leo XIII, with the historic Encyclical Rerum Novarum, addressed the social question in the context of the first great industrial revolution.”
He continued, “Today, the Church offers to all her treasure of social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and the developments of artificial intelligence.”
The Vatican confirmed on Tuesday that American Cardinal Robert Prevost had been chosen as the new spiritual leader of the Catholic Church, assuming the title Leo XIV.
This marks a historic milestone, as he is the first pontiff born in the United States to lead the global Church.
