403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin praises wartime relations, historic trade with Egypt
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the enduring wartime relationship and record trade with Egypt during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Kremlin on Friday. He described Egypt as one of Russia’s “key partners in Africa.”
An Egyptian delegation traveled to Moscow to participate in the Victory Day celebrations, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Following the parade, the Russian and Egyptian leaders held a bilateral discussion.
“We are very happy to welcome you to Moscow,” Putin said, recalling Egypt’s crucial role as a strategic ally for the USSR in North Africa during the war, as well as Egypt's formal inclusion in the anti-Axis coalition.
“It’s symbolic that our diplomatic relations began during the war,” Putin remarked.
The Russian president emphasized that the current relationship between Russia and Egypt is thriving, supported by regular, meaningful political dialogue. He also noted Egypt’s membership in BRICS, which it joined in 2024, and highlighted the impressive 30% growth in bilateral trade last year, which reached a record $9 billion. Trade between the two nations saw an additional 80% increase in the first two months of this year.
President Sisi, who attended the Victory Day celebrations, expressed honor in participating in the events and congratulated Russia on the significant anniversary.
Sisi was one of seven African heads of state attending the Moscow parade. Putin is also expected to hold meetings with the leaders of Congo, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, and Guinea-Bissau during the event.
An Egyptian delegation traveled to Moscow to participate in the Victory Day celebrations, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Following the parade, the Russian and Egyptian leaders held a bilateral discussion.
“We are very happy to welcome you to Moscow,” Putin said, recalling Egypt’s crucial role as a strategic ally for the USSR in North Africa during the war, as well as Egypt's formal inclusion in the anti-Axis coalition.
“It’s symbolic that our diplomatic relations began during the war,” Putin remarked.
The Russian president emphasized that the current relationship between Russia and Egypt is thriving, supported by regular, meaningful political dialogue. He also noted Egypt’s membership in BRICS, which it joined in 2024, and highlighted the impressive 30% growth in bilateral trade last year, which reached a record $9 billion. Trade between the two nations saw an additional 80% increase in the first two months of this year.
President Sisi, who attended the Victory Day celebrations, expressed honor in participating in the events and congratulated Russia on the significant anniversary.
Sisi was one of seven African heads of state attending the Moscow parade. Putin is also expected to hold meetings with the leaders of Congo, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, and Guinea-Bissau during the event.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment