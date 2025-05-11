403
India, Pakistan witness military escalation
(MENAFN) India has launched a series of military strikes against targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir two weeks ago, according to the Indian Ministry of Defense. Pakistan has condemned the attacks as "unprovoked aggression" and responded with its own shelling, asserting its right to retaliate.
Operation Sindoor:
India confirmed on Wednesday that its military had targeted nine "terrorist camps" in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir as part of an operation named "Operation Sindoor." Indian officials described the strikes as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” emphasizing that civilian and military targets in Pakistan were not the objective.
Pakistan's Response:
The strikes led to at least 26 civilian deaths and 46 injuries, according to Pakistan’s military. Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that the Indian attacks had hit civilian areas, including a mosque, and labeled them as “unprovoked and illegal.” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that Pakistan had the right to respond forcefully to the strikes, and shortly afterward, Pakistan commenced shelling in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 15 civilians and injuring 43.
Escalation Threats:
Both nations have indicated further military actions. Pakistan’s National Security Committee, after an emergency meeting, granted the military a "free hand" to retaliate at the time and manner of its choosing. India, in turn, warned that any response from Pakistan would be met with retaliation. Indian officials briefed foreign envoys, asserting that India would respond if Pakistan escalates the conflict.
International Reactions:
The international community has expressed concern, urging both countries to de-escalate. Russia called for restraint and a peaceful resolution, while Iran and Bangladesh also voiced concerns. The UK urged both nations to pursue a diplomatic solution swiftly.
Background of the Escalation:
India’s military action followed a terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26 people. The attack was claimed by 'The Resistance Front,' a group believed to have links with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. India stated that it had identified the planners and sponsors of the attack and found communication links to Pakistan. Islamabad denied involvement and called for an independent investigation. Tensions had already been rising over the incident, with both sides engaging in non-military escalation in recent weeks. The two countries have fought four wars since gaining independence from the UK in 1947.
