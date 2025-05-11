403
New Delhi declares India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ aimed at terror locations in Pakistan
(MENAFN) India launched a series of strikes against nine terror-linked locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Administered Kashmir on Wednesday, under the operation codenamed "Operation Sindoor." The operation, which took place between 1:05 AM and 1:30 AM Indian time, involved coordinated efforts by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.
The name "Sindoor" refers to the red pigment that married Indian women apply to their hair, symbolizing their marital status. According to India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the strikes were precise, measured, and non-escalatory, aiming to exercise India’s right to respond preemptively.
This operation was launched in retaliation for the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 Indian tourists. Misri condemned the attack as a "savage" act carried out by Pakistani-trained terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba, aiming to disrupt the normalization and development of Jammu and Kashmir. Investigations pointed to communication between the terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan, with "The Resistance Front" claiming responsibility for the attack.
India emphasized that no military targets were hit in Pakistan, and the operation specifically focused on terrorist infrastructure. A major target was the Markaz Taiba mosque complex in Muridke, near Lahore, which serves as the ideological and operational hub for Lashkar-e-Taiba. The operation utilized advanced weapons technology and precise targeting to minimize collateral damage. Despite this, India expressed concerns over Pakistan’s failure to take meaningful action against terrorist groups operating within its borders.
