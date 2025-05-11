NHRC Promotes Human Rights Awareness At Doha Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) is participating in the 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair, held under the theme“From Engraving to Writing.”

This participation aligns with the committee's role in raising awareness among citizens and residents about the rights and responsibilities of all segments of society.

Director of Public Relations and Media at the NHRC Sultan Hamad Al-Hajri said:“The committee is keen to participate in this fair annually, as we consider it a key platform for achieving one of our primary goals - raising awareness and promoting a culture of human rights as widely as possible. This is done through distributing the committee's publications, which are rich in essential knowledge about individuals' rights and responsibilities, especially those of vulnerable and marginalized groups.”

He added that these publications are distributed and explained to all visitors at the NHRC booth. In addition, a specialized team of legal researchers from the committee provides legal assistance.

“Doha International Book Fair represents a valuable opportunity due to the diversity of its audience, which includes all the target groups for awareness and education,” he noted. Al-Hajri also emphasised that the NHRC booth reflects the committee's broader involvement in initiatives that strengthen its mission, particularly through collaboration with relevant ministries, institutions, and government departments.