Kremlin announces Russia is not afraid of Western sanctions
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia is unfazed by new Western sanctions, claiming the country is accustomed to such pressure and has strategies in place to mitigate their impact.
Speaking to journalist Pavel Zarubin on Saturday, Peskov responded to the latest UK sanctions, saying, “We already know what actions to take once sanctions are imposed, and how to minimize their consequences.” He added that using sanctions as a threat is pointless because Russia has developed effective countermeasures over time.
The UK’s new sanctions package, described as its “largest-ever,” targets Russia’s oil transport sector. It includes restrictions on up to 100 tankers allegedly part of a Russian “shadow fleet” operating without Western insurance or oversight. London says the goal is to curb Russia’s energy income.
Russia has downplayed the significance of the move, arguing it won’t damage its economy but will instead contribute to rising energy prices and inflation in Europe.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has called for an “unconditional ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine, warning that failure to comply could trigger more sanctions from the U.S. and its allies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated in March that over 28,000 sanctions have been levied against Russian individuals and companies in recent years—more than against any other nation. He argued these efforts were intended to eliminate Russia as a global competitor but have instead made its economy stronger.
