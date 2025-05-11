403
India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement gets breached hours following coming into force
(MENAFN) A ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan fell apart within hours of being implemented on Saturday, according to Indian officials. Air defense units in Jammu and Kashmir reportedly opened fire in response to perceived aerial threats, as announced by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on social media.
The truce had been brokered earlier that day, with U.S. President Donald Trump declaring that both nations had agreed to immediately halt military action. India’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the ceasefire was set to begin at 5 p.m. local time.
The escalation followed a series of military confrontations. On Friday, Pakistan launched a major offensive dubbed Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos (Unbreakable Wall), claiming it was in response to Indian airstrikes on Pakistani soil and in Pakistani-administered Kashmir. Islamabad described its action as a justified retaliation against what it termed Indian aggression.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the campaign was necessary after India conducted Operation Sindoor earlier in the week, targeting what New Delhi called terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan.
India said its strikes were in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in late April that killed 26 tourists. The Resistance Front, allegedly affiliated with the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. While Pakistan denied any connection, Indian intelligence pointed to Pakistan-based handlers coordinating the attack.
Following the attack, India launched precision airstrikes on Pakistani military installations, including radar stations, air bases, and suspected terrorist launch sites along the Line of Control, stating that these were legitimate military targets.
