403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mezzan Holding Reports Strong Q1 2025 Earnings, Marking a Milestone Year of Growth and Legacy
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait – 10 May 2025 — Mezzan Holding Co. KSCP, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and healthcare products in the Gulf region, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2025, delivering another quarter of profitable growth and operational excellence.
Q1 2025 Financial Highlights
● Revenue of KD 88 million, an increase of 3% compared to Q1 2024.
● Operating Profit of KD 9.1 million, a growth of 15.6%.
● EBITDA of KD 11.3 million, up by 11.8%.
● Net Profit of KD 7.2 million, representing a 17.8% year-on-year increase.
Vice Chairman of Mezzan Holding, Mr. Mohammad Jassim Al-Wazzan, commented: “ The quarter’s record performance highlights the continued progress we’ve made in strengthening the business, and driving long-term shareholder value, which has more than doubled since 2020 alone.
“This year also marks Mezzan’s 80th anniversary, a milestone that reflects the enduring trust placed in us by the communities we serve. On this occasion, we extend our gratitude to every household that has made our products part of their daily lives, and to every partner who has made us part of their business, and our teams for their commitment and dedication. We also honor the legacy of our founder, the late Jassim Al-Wazzan, whose vision and values continue to guide our journey.”
Mr. Amr Farghal, CEO of Food & FMCG at Mezzan Holding, said: "Building a strong foundation for profitable growth, alongside operational excellence, remains a key priority as we work to accelerate our performance. In Q1 2025, the Mezzan team’s collective efforts to enhance the portfolio mix and implement targeted initiatives across all markets delivered meaningful results. Operational improvements in KSA and Qatar contributed to improved margins and set the stage for continued growth and scalability in these key geographies.
We are also unlocking further performance through ongoing initiatives aimed at optimizing our supply network, leveraging enhanced capabilities, and improving asset utilization. Our increased commercial focus and continued investment in our own brands are strengthening brand equity and reinforcing our position as a leading regional player in the consumer sector.
Thanks to these efforts, we delivered a solid gross margin of 24.7% in Q1 2025, an improvement of 210 basis points compared to last year. We also remain open to pursuing inorganic opportunities when the right conditions arise. Collectively, these initiatives support our long-term goal of building a stronger, more competitive Mezzan.”
Mr. Omar Samoud, Group CFO of Mezzan Holding, said: "Our Q1 2025 financial performance reflects the success of our disciplined strategic execution, focused on delivering solid revenue growth, margin enhancement, and strong bottom-line results. With KD 6.9 million in net profit—20.3% higher than the same period last year—we have established strong momentum to sustain bottom-line improvement throughout the remainder of 2025. Another key milestone worth highlighting is Mezzan’s total assets exceeding KD 300 million at the end of the quarter, a significant achievement that underscores our scale and financial strength.
“We are particularly proud of our progress in the Healthcare division, where pharmaceutical products such as Fludrex and Panadrex have secured leading market positions in Kuwait and across the region. This demonstrates our growing competitive edge in the healthcare segment. Our continued investment in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing, most notably the flagship Al Shifa Project—is expected to further reinforce our leadership in healthcare innovation and distribution."
Q1 2025 Financial Highlights
● Revenue of KD 88 million, an increase of 3% compared to Q1 2024.
● Operating Profit of KD 9.1 million, a growth of 15.6%.
● EBITDA of KD 11.3 million, up by 11.8%.
● Net Profit of KD 7.2 million, representing a 17.8% year-on-year increase.
Vice Chairman of Mezzan Holding, Mr. Mohammad Jassim Al-Wazzan, commented: “ The quarter’s record performance highlights the continued progress we’ve made in strengthening the business, and driving long-term shareholder value, which has more than doubled since 2020 alone.
“This year also marks Mezzan’s 80th anniversary, a milestone that reflects the enduring trust placed in us by the communities we serve. On this occasion, we extend our gratitude to every household that has made our products part of their daily lives, and to every partner who has made us part of their business, and our teams for their commitment and dedication. We also honor the legacy of our founder, the late Jassim Al-Wazzan, whose vision and values continue to guide our journey.”
Mr. Amr Farghal, CEO of Food & FMCG at Mezzan Holding, said: "Building a strong foundation for profitable growth, alongside operational excellence, remains a key priority as we work to accelerate our performance. In Q1 2025, the Mezzan team’s collective efforts to enhance the portfolio mix and implement targeted initiatives across all markets delivered meaningful results. Operational improvements in KSA and Qatar contributed to improved margins and set the stage for continued growth and scalability in these key geographies.
We are also unlocking further performance through ongoing initiatives aimed at optimizing our supply network, leveraging enhanced capabilities, and improving asset utilization. Our increased commercial focus and continued investment in our own brands are strengthening brand equity and reinforcing our position as a leading regional player in the consumer sector.
Thanks to these efforts, we delivered a solid gross margin of 24.7% in Q1 2025, an improvement of 210 basis points compared to last year. We also remain open to pursuing inorganic opportunities when the right conditions arise. Collectively, these initiatives support our long-term goal of building a stronger, more competitive Mezzan.”
Mr. Omar Samoud, Group CFO of Mezzan Holding, said: "Our Q1 2025 financial performance reflects the success of our disciplined strategic execution, focused on delivering solid revenue growth, margin enhancement, and strong bottom-line results. With KD 6.9 million in net profit—20.3% higher than the same period last year—we have established strong momentum to sustain bottom-line improvement throughout the remainder of 2025. Another key milestone worth highlighting is Mezzan’s total assets exceeding KD 300 million at the end of the quarter, a significant achievement that underscores our scale and financial strength.
“We are particularly proud of our progress in the Healthcare division, where pharmaceutical products such as Fludrex and Panadrex have secured leading market positions in Kuwait and across the region. This demonstrates our growing competitive edge in the healthcare segment. Our continued investment in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing, most notably the flagship Al Shifa Project—is expected to further reinforce our leadership in healthcare innovation and distribution."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment