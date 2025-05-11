403
Justice Manmohan Calls for Agile Legal Framework to Support Trade, Tech and Trust
(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, 10 May 2025: The Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), in collaboration with the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and the Indian National Association of Legal Professionals (INALP), today successfully hosted the International Legal Conference 2025 on the theme “India’s Legal and Regulatory Framework: Navigating International Trade Opportunities.” The conference brought together leading voices from the legal, policy, regulatory, and corporate sectors. The event was graced by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Manmohan, Judge, Supreme Court of India, as Chief Guest.
Speaking at the inaugural session, Justice Manmohan said, "At times, the complexities of international law and the constantly shifting regulatory environment can feel like navigating through a storm—unpredictable, fast-changing, and demanding sharp legal foresight. Today’s global challenges—from cross-border intellectual property enforcement to fintech innovation, data privacy, cybersecurity, and the rise of artificial intelligence—require legal systems to be far more agile, interoperable, and forward-thinking. Yet even amid this turbulence, our constitutional values provide a steady vessel, and the rule of law remains our most reliable compass.”
He further added, “India’s judiciary is committed to ensuring that the legal framework evolves in step with technological transformation and global trade dynamics. Initiatives like the e-Courts project and the Mediation Act represent a conscious shift toward greater efficiency, accessibility, and adaptability in the justice delivery system. By fostering legal innovation while preserving fairness and predictability, we can enable a regulatory ecosystem that not only upholds justice but also empowers sustainable economic growth in an interconnected world.”.
Presenting the introductory remarks, Dr Lalit Bhasin, Chairperson- Conference and President, SILF said, “The Conference has been organised by Services Export Promotion Council to explore avenues of exporting India's legal services overseas and also to welcome more collaboration and cooperation with the foreign legal fraternity. The Conference has explored India's evolving legal frameworks and their impact on international business, focusing on sectors such as Energy, Technology, Finance and Infrastructure. Experts have also discussed how to integrate ESG into the business model. Presentations were also made on the most topical issue today regarding Techno-Legal Regulations: AI, Data Privacy and Cybersecurity."
He further added, “The Dispute Resolution mechanism in India, which is far from satisfactory, was also discussed and the recent steps taken by the Government of India to promote mediation were welcomed. It was also felt that there is an immediate need to liberalise India's legal market by deleting stringent conditions regarding advertising, etc."
Prominent dignitaries present at the conference included Dr Anju Rathi Rana, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, Dr. Lalit Bhasin, Chairperson- Conference and President, SILF; Dr Upasana Arora, Vice President, SEPC; Dr. Shardul S Shroff, Founder and Executive Chairman, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. and senior representatives from the Bar, Bench, top law firms, academia, industry, and regulatory bodies.
The conference also paid tribute to the brave personnel of the Indian Armed Forces and offered heartfelt homage to those who lost their lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Against the backdrop of heightened cross-border tensions, participants stood in solidarity with the families of the fallen and reaffirmed their collective commitment to the principles of justice, national unity, and the rule of law.
A key highlight of the event was the Awards Presentation Ceremony, where Hon’ble Justice Manmohan felicitated outstanding contributors to the legal profession. Awardees included Zubin Masani, General Counsel, Air India Limited; Rajesh Jha, Regional Legal Director– South Asia, Reckitt India Private Limited; Sachin Mishra, General Counsel and Company Secretary, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited and Amber Gupta, Legal Head, NSE India. Other awardees recognised for their exemplary contributions included Ms. Nina Gupta, Advocate and Mediator, Member, Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee of the Supreme Court of India; Dr. Atul Chauhan, School of Law, Amity University, Noida; Prof. Ashish Bharadwaj, Founding Dean, BITS Law School, BITS Pilani – Mumbai Campus; Dr. Vaishali Arora, Sharda School of Law, Sharda University and Ms. Shweta Bharti, Managing Partner, Hammurabi and Solomon.
The conference featured five power-packed panel sessions covering a wide spectrum of legal focus areas:
• “International Legal Solutions for Global Issues”featuring Ajay Thomas, Amit Kapur, Atul Sharma, and Arush Khanna; moderated by Evneet Kaur Uppal.
• “Trends & Developments in Infrastructure—Mergers and Acquisitions” featuring Shally Bhasin, Dibyanshu Sinha, Arjun Asthana, and CS Ranjeet Pandey; moderated by Shravan Yammanur.
• “Integrating ESG into Business Models”featuring Sonal Verma, Shama Gupta, Vidhi Thukral, Manish Dabkara, and Sachin Mishra; moderated by Dr. Niraj Gupta.
• “Evolving Regulatory Landscape for Fintech in Light of Global Standards and Trends” featuring Prof. (Dr.) Avinash Dadhich, Dr. Banusri Velpandian, Amber Gupta, Sheetal Sawhney Kapur, and Indunath Chaudhary; moderated by Rohan Bagai.
• “Emerging Techno-Legal Regulations: AI, Data Privacy & Cybersecurity” featuring Hon’ble Justice Anish Dayal, Maj. Gen. K. Narayanan, Dr. Shardul S. Shroff, Anurag Chauhan, and Shaili Bhandari; moderated by Varun Pathak.
These sessions addressed the urgent need for legal modernisation, cross-border alignment, and proactive regulatory support.
The International Legal Conference 2025 served as a critical platform for shaping dialogue around India’s readiness to align its legal framework with international standards and emerging global challenges. The deliberations held are expected to influence future policies and foster stronger cross-border legal collaboration in the service of India’s trade and economic ambitions.
