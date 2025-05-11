403
Putin Proposes Resuming Peace Talks with Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin proposed on Sunday that Ukraine resume direct peace discussions in Istanbul starting May 15.
During a news conference in Moscow, Putin announced plans for a phone call with Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, where he would request Turkey to facilitate the platform for the negotiations, aiming to explore potential solutions for peace with Ukraine.
Putin emphasized that "Russia is prepared to negotiate without preconditions" and called for an end to the ongoing conflict. "There is a war underway now, and we suggest resuming negotiations.
Those genuinely seeking peace will endorse this initiative," he stated, underlining Russia's willingness to engage in talks without any pre-set terms.
Additionally, Putin suggested that a new ceasefire could be established during the talks in Istanbul.
"Our proposals are on the table, and the choice rests with the Ukrainian authorities and their supervisors, who seem driven by their own ambitions rather than the interests of their peoples," he commented, shifting the responsibility onto Ukraine's leadership and their external influences.
The two countries previously held discussions in Istanbul in March 2022, during which they agreed to a draft peace deal.
However, Ukraine later chose to withdraw from the negotiations, halting progress toward a resolution.
