JHCO Refutes Allegations Against Its Relief Efforts In Gaza, Says Donations Reach People In Full, Without Deductions
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) has expressed its astonishment and rejection of“misleading content, lies and baseless accusations” published by a London-based website against the Jordanian humanitarian and relief efforts, which have been ongoing since late 2023 to support the people of Gaza. In a statement on Friday, JHCO said that the news website, which publishes content in English, had, at the end of the working day on Thursday, requested the organisation to respond to a set of questions that were“biased, accusatory,”and based on what it termed as“allegations” requiring a response. It explained that the website demanded answers within three hours, suggesting a“premeditated intention to publish the material without any response, aiming to tarnish Jordan's image and undermine its role.”“The purpose of questioning the organisation appeared to be creating the impression of neutrality and objectivity, while the website's administrators were aware that such questions required time to ensure accuracy, transparency, and clarity, especially as the questions were open-ended and accusatory, targeting a multi-faceted relief effort without accurately representing any single activity, thereby misleading readers with false information,” the statement said. JHCO media office emphasised that the donations made to the organization were delivered to the people of Gaza without deducting any amount or incurring any costs or fees. Regarding financial costs, the media office said that Jordan covered the expenses of land convoys, air drops, the air bridge, and flights through Al-Arish before several countries and organizations joined these relief efforts. Concerning the costs associated with air drops, the relief organisation said that“Jordan fully covered the financial expenses of its purely Jordanian air drops, totaling 125, while friendly and brotherly countries covered the costs of the air drops they requested to participate in, totaling 266.”“These figures were announced after each air drop operation, identifying the participating countries.” The media office also said that the cost of one air drop exceeded the figures reported by the news website.“The cost of a free air drop amounted to approximately $210,000, while the cost of a GPS-guided air drop reached up to $450,000. Details of these financial costs are documented and available to the countries and international organisations involved in the operations.”“These figures only reflect the cost of a single air drop and that the website's false claim that Jordan profited from the operation is both shameful and defamatory, lacking in accuracy and professionalism.” Regarding the air bridge in addition to the free air drops, the organisation said that the total number of aircraft used to transport relief materials was 102, with Jordan covering the costs. Italy also participated with 11 military aircraft.“The total weight of the materials transported via the air bridge amounted to around 122 tons, with financial costs being lower than those of air drops.”“Concerning land convoys, Jordan bore the full costs of the convoys dispatched, especially during the early months of the war on Gaza, before other countries and international organizations joined the effort and covered the expenses of their participation. The costs followed transparent international standards, with strict oversight and documented receipts. The cost of a single truck was $2,200, covering only insurance fees, operating expenses, maintenance, and fuel.” The organisation's media office said that the direct costs borne by Jordan to support the people of Gaza amounted to tens of millions, while the indirect costs on the Jordanian state reached hundreds of millions. “In light of these figures and the humanitarian tragedy, it is disgraceful and dishonest to speak of hundreds of thousands of dollars being profited from, as falsely claimed by the website.” The media office highlighted that Jordan currently operates two hospitals, a prosthetics clinic, and a mobile bakery in Gaza, in addition to a hospital in Nablus and two medical stations in Ramallah and Jenin. The media office said that the organisation intends to take legal action against the website for“spreading rumors and false, accusatory information.”“The organisation will also pursue all those who circulated or propagated these lies.”“Such reports cannot obscure the evident facts, which clearly indicate Jordan's historic and proud humanitarian stance, honoured by every Jordanian, Arab, and honorable person. The organisation will not tolerate or remain silent in the face of the deliberate distortion and defamation perpetrated by the website.”
