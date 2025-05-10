Iran Urges Sweden To Act Against Fire Attack On Iranian Embassy Near Stockholm
Araghchi called on the Swedish government to take necessary measures, to prevent the recurrence of such actions, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
He also stressed the need for deeper bilateral consultations to resolve misunderstandings and enhance bilateral cooperation, read the statement.
For her part, Stenergard stressed Sweden's commitment to protecting Iran's diplomatic facilities, and assured that the Swedish government will take necessary measures, to ensure the security of the Iranian embassy, read the statement.
The fire attack took place on Apr 30, as the entrance to the diplomatic building of the Iranian embassy in Lidingo, outside Stockholm, was reportedly set ablaze.
The Swedish police said, it had initiated a preliminary investigation into the arson and arrested a 55-year-old man.– NNN-IRNA
