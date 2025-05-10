Omar Abdullah Confirms Explosions Heard Across Srinagar Hours After Ind-Pak Ceasefire: 'What The Hell'

MENAFN - Live Mint) India Pakistan Conflict: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has confirmed that explosions were heard across Srinagar, mere hours after India and Pakistan agreed to 'immediate ceasefire'. Blackout was imposed in Srinagar after huge explosions were reported in the capital city.

“What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!” J&K CM Omar Abdullah posted on X, (formerly Twitter).

In a following post, Abdullah posted a video of blasts being heard in the night sky, writing:“This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up”.

Only a few hours after the declaration of 'immediate ceasefire' between India and Pakistan, projectiles were seen in the sky in Jammu city. Shelling was also heard in Akhnoor, Udhampur. Air raid sirens were heard in Rajasthan's Balmer, blackout imposed.

Shots were also heard in Baramulla.

Further, a blast was also heard at Sopore.

Full blackout in Jaisalmer, other parts of Rajasthan, and Punjab. A complete blackout has also been enforced in Moga, Punjab.

Drones were spotted in Amritsar, say eyewitnesses.

“Ceasefire violations along the LoC and drones over Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan ,” said a senior government official.

“You can trust a snake before you trust Pakistan. Ceasefire violation in some areas of J&K including RS Pura and Samba and reportedly drone activity in Kashmir valley, Udhampur and Sundarbani”, posted Former DGP J&K SP Vaid.

Mint was informed by locals that houses were damaged in Sonawar area of Srinagar. Blasts continue in the Badami Bagh Cantonment near Sonawar.

Pakistan and India agreed on Saturday, May 10, to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks, the news surprisingly announced by US President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on using "common sense".

The US president, Donald Trump, announced the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan after deadly attacks between the nuclear-armed rival . The ceasefire came after a“a long night of talks mediated by the United States”, Trump said.

The announcement, confirmed by both countries, came after India and Pakistan fired volleys of missiles across their borders on Saturday as the escalated their worst fighting in nearly three decades.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan military officials told state-run media it had launched a retaliatory operation, targeting several bases including a missile storage site in northern India. Officials said the attack was called Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos, an Arabic phrase meaning“wall of lead”.

(This is a developing story)