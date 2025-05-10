IIT Kanpur & IIT BHU To Advise On Defence Industrial Corridor In UP

MENAFN - KNN India)The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is implementing a comprehensive strategy to accelerate the development of the state's Defense Industrial Corridor (DIC), following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This initiative combines banking partnerships, skill development programs, and knowledge collaborations to create a unified platform for addressing investor requirements.

UPEIDA has established formal knowledge partnerships with premier technical institutions IIT Kanpur and IIT BHU (Banaras Hindu University) to provide specialized technical expertise.

These collaborations are designed to enhance the technological capabilities within the corridor and position Uttar Pradesh as a significant defense manufacturing hub.

The Center of Excellence at IIT Kanpur is contributing advanced technological expertise in unmanned aerial systems (drones) and cloud seeding technologies.

Additionally, Kanpur Technopark is working with UPEIDA to develop capabilities in communication and space technology sectors.

IIT BHU's Center of Excellence is providing specialized knowledge across multiple defense-relevant domains, including smart materials, sensor technologies, metals and alloys, precision engineering, safety investigations, and skill development programs.

To ensure robust financial backing for the corridor's development, UPEIDA has executed Memorandums of Understanding with seven banking institutions.

These partnerships will provide investors with access to favorable financing options, business advisory services, and customized financial solutions specifically designed for enterprises operating within the defense manufacturing sector.

Recognizing the importance of human capital in defense manufacturing, the state government has formed strategic partnerships with specialized agencies including the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC), and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

These collaborations aim to establish sustainable pipelines of skilled personnel specifically trained for defense sector requirements.

(KNN Bureau)