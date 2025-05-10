Man City Held By Southampton In Premier League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Manchester City were held to a shock goalless draw by relegated Southampton on Saturday, slowing their charge for a Champions League spot as Brentford and Brighton kept up their push for European qualification.

Pep Guardiola's men were expected to waltz to three points on England's south coast and pull level with second-placed Arsenal on 67 points.

But although they dominated possession, they could not break the deadlock, despite the return to action of Erling Haaland.

The point for Southampton takes them to 12 for the season, meaning they have avoided the tag of being the joint-worst team in Premier League history.

They are now one point clear of Derby's tally of 11 in the 2007/08 campaign.

Despite the draw, third-placed City remain well-placed to finish in the top five, which would secure qualification for the Champions League next season.

With two games to play they are four points clear of sixth-placed Nottingham Forest, though their rivals all have a game in hand.

City's title defence came off the rails in November and December during a season that Guardiola has admitted has been the toughest of his 16-year managerial career.

The away side dominated possession at St Mary's Stadium and had 26 shots but managed just five on target during a frustrating afternoon.